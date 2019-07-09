Academy Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.97 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Chuys Holdings (CHUY) Shorts Increased By 39.28%

Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) had an increase of 39.28% in short interest. CHUY’s SI was 2.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 39.28% from 1.67M shares previously. With 345,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s short sellers to cover CHUY’s short positions. The SI to Chuys Holdings Inc’s float is 13.85%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 29,367 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.12-EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 8,374 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 174,040 shares with $40.98M value, down from 182,414 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $273.16. About 1.16 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Skylands Capital Limited Liability owns 1,850 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 12,858 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Icon Advisers holds 2.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 93,021 shares. 6,100 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Lc. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 112,429 shares stake. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,465 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 2.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 29,192 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt has 7.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited invested in 2,460 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 700 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 231,210 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.52% or 27,707 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 90,960 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde had sold 20,269 shares worth $4.04M on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 18 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $252 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.52 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $376.01 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 70.28 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

