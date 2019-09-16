Academy Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Increases Position in Cvr Energy (CVI)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 600.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 35,456 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 5,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 6.82% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 630,991 shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy: Value of the Exchange Offer Is $27.63 Per Common Unit; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 171,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, down from 174,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $273.14. About 1.84 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.80 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,644 shares to 38,098 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,676 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).