Academy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $4.55 Million; Valuation Rose; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 2,583 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 10,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.09 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) by 246,463 shares to 459,013 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK) by 80,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 6.57 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 2,618 shares. 11,525 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited. 81,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 37 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital LP has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.48M shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fifth Third Bank has 59,725 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 711,505 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 29 shares. Highline Cap Mgmt Lp reported 557,250 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Com accumulated 40,197 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 8,557 shares. 1.26M were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.85% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.32 million shares. Maverick Capital has 65,260 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. James Inv Research Inc reported 0% stake. 67,500 are owned by Hennessy. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.93% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4.68M shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Management Lc has 2.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baxter Bros holds 22,239 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 8,762 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Ltd has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 176,323 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.05% or 58,605 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,000 shares. Curbstone Mgmt has invested 1.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 43,816 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 65,132 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 3.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 70,534 shares.