Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position by $812,528; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Position in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed by $452,295 as Shares Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 18,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 212,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 231,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,375 are owned by Wedgewood Prns Inc. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% or 70,347 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.5% or 191,284 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 16.28M shares. 177,936 are held by Insurance Tx. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 0.91% or 227,027 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 5,176 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,253 shares. Ledyard Bank accumulated 24,380 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hyman Charles D has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,865 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 879 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone has 1,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.79M shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 72,707 shares to 370,668 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coastline Com holds 10,445 shares. Goelzer has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodstock invested 1.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,759 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 31,560 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Co holds 100,737 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc accumulated 974,915 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Highland Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,889 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.96% or 10,149 shares in its portfolio. 2,028 are owned by Maryland Mngmt. 491 were reported by Cls Invests. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,700 shares. Howard Cap Management stated it has 6,112 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.23% or 76,738 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

