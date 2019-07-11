Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Union Pacific (UNP)

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 105,961 shares with $12.99M value, down from 109,532 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Limited invested in 1.58% or 50,687 shares. Legacy Capital Prns holds 0.09% or 1,214 shares. Creative Planning holds 242,639 shares. Marketfield Asset Ltd Llc invested in 3.11% or 43,869 shares. Veritable L P holds 0.12% or 35,898 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 12.37M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 74,192 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor Inc. 228,513 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. M Securities Inc reported 3,768 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Factory Mutual owns 373,479 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,332 shares. 2,414 were reported by First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson. Hendley has 2.94% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.48 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18.