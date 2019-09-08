Academy Capital Management Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) by $879,222 as Stock Value Rose; Louisiana (LPX) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Cut Position by $604,080 as Market Valuation Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 25,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.10 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.32 lastly. It is down 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.44M, down from 519,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 35,794 shares to 62,449 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 556,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.71 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.