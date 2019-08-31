Academy Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $724,775; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $32.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s massive data breach is ‘opening a can of worms’; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Global Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 170,000 shares or 4.85% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,075 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt holds 1.48M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Melvin Cap Lp holds 0.98% or 500,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.76% stake. Horan Mgmt invested in 170,838 shares or 5.26% of the stock. 25,287 are owned by Truepoint. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 796,174 shares. Boys Arnold Company has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,885 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 114,354 shares. 602 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Com.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 684,360 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.05% or 193,912 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt reported 34,525 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 158,713 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.22% or 484,993 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.39% or 3.76M shares. First Fin In reported 0.81% stake. Oarsman reported 16,421 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citizens & Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,091 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 2.58 million shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 1.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

