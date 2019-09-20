Academy Capital Management Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Shares Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $381,465 as Share Price Declined

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 171,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, down from 174,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Another recent and important 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,607 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 2.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 2.38% or 21,663 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argi Inv Lc owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,098 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 579,685 shares. Savant Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,102 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 10,735 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 29,581 were reported by Perkins Coie. Meeder Asset Management owns 448 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 3,382 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 24,930 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsr reported 2,432 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.14% or 19,170 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.