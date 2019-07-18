Academy Capital Management Has Cut Comcast Cl (CMCSA) Holding By $511,758; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shorts Up By 54.25%

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,122 shares as Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 365,759 shares with $14.62 million value, down from 378,881 last quarter. Comcast Corp Cl now has $201.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had an increase of 54.25% in short interest. BDN’s SI was 4.52 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 54.25% from 2.93M shares previously. With 2.00M avg volume, 2 days are for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s short sellers to cover BDN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 1.03 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,380 are owned by Granite Invest Prns Llc. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,234 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 1.07% or 3.24M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 80,140 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 51,707 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Suntrust Banks reported 1.14 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 51,622 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 275,660 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company. Whittier invested in 0.4% or 325,461 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 1.55 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company reported 22,898 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 114,457 shares. Thornburg Mgmt has 2.13 million shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, February 4. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $15.5000 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity. SWEENEY GERARD H sold $3.00 million worth of stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.18 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.