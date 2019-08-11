Academy Capital Management Has Cut By $588,692 Its National (NOV) Stake; ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (IMHDF) Shorts Increased By 37.04%

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased National (NOV) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as National (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 380,203 shares with $10.13M value, down from 402,845 last quarter. National now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30.40’s average target is 51.39% above currents $20.08 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Washington Fincl Bank invested in 2,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 839,577 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie holds 21,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management accumulated 118,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial owns 917 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 19,762 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 25.86 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 8,844 shares. 398,251 are owned by Raymond James &. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 1.52M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Manhattan Communications owns 25,593 shares. Hap Trading Lc reported 16,165 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.