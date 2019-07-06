Academy Capital Management Has Cut By $588,692 Its National (NOV) Holding; Cascade Has 1.09 Sentiment

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased National (NOV) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as National (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 380,203 shares with $10.13 million value, down from 402,845 last quarter. National now has $8.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.29 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018

Cascade Corp (CAE) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 72 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 66 sold and reduced positions in Cascade Corp. The funds in our database reported: 122.75 million shares, down from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cascade Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 56 Increased: 49 New Position: 23.

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Announces Sale of Two 20000 Psi BOP Stacks to Transocean – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Inks Deal to Sell 20K BOP to Transocean – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.41% or 16.61M shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fulton Retail Bank Na accumulated 17,095 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Mngmt Limited has 0.24% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 154,300 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sigma Counselors has 0.09% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Montgomery Investment Management owns 59,544 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 379,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cornerstone Inc reported 0% stake. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 23,391 are owned by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.94% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 5.44M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.13% or 572,093 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 27.67 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 185,693 shares traded. CAE Inc. (CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37

Account Management Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. for 184,750 shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 909,775 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has 2.91% invested in the company for 3.11 million shares. The Texas-based Scott & Selber Inc. has invested 1.57% in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11.14 million shares.