Academy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Integre Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 28,586 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 27,204 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 28,154 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 472,912 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 425,768 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bennicas Assocs owns 4,623 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 37,183 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.69% or 202,932 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability owns 17,679 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 23,264 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Moon Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Madison Invest reported 41,910 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California-based Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 74,793 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares to 184,999 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,188 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,203 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 7,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 27,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 6,500 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 0% stake. G2 Invest Partners Management Lc stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 4,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 8,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Interest Gp, a New York-based fund reported 4,457 shares. Walthausen And Communications Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 260,417 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 19,919 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 6,545 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.