Academy Capital Management Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $580,272; Telephone & Data Systems P (TDJ) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $421,250

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 171,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46 million, down from 174,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $276.65. About 314,164 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (TDJ) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 16,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,050 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 2,092 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. PFD (NYSE:TDJ) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $445.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.24 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 824,800 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zweig holds 4.05% or 161,196 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co holds 0.15% or 825 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 168,583 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0.19% or 715,953 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 5,270 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.08M shares. Moore Management LP stated it has 1.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com New York has 0.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 178,511 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 59,675 shares. Melvin Cap Lp holds 1.27M shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,489 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,820 shares to 46,330 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,652 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).