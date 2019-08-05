Academy Capital Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $435,662; Market Valuation Rose; Oak Hill Advisors LP Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.0303 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7497. About 72,422 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.86. About 553,935 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,774 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Q Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 193,259 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 105,317 shares. Parametric Associates Lc owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 61,541 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 14,438 are owned by Pinnacle. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.87M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 383,840 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). City Of London Limited holds 0.31% or 934,941 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 3,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.61M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 48,774 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 6.52 million shares stake. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 21,005 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.54% stake. 18.62 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Cap Counsel Ltd Com Ny has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peak Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 75,544 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 3,767 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Main Street Research Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,700 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Penobscot Invest Incorporated reported 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 11,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 5,646 were accumulated by Laffer Investments. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 2.01 million shares. 5,560 are held by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

