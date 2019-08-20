Academy Capital Management Decreased Holding in National (NOV) as Market Valuation Declined; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Ares Capital Com (ARCC)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 1.01M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 380,203 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 402,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.55M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

