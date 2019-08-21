Academy Capital Management Decreased Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $5.59 Million; Stock Price Rose; Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $480,084 as Shares Declined

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 156,103 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 23,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 34,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 203,348 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 11,943 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 39,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 33,200 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 20,781 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 6,380 shares. 56,539 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 9,190 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 31,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 16,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 25,551 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.93 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 30,700 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 34,880 shares to 146,177 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 218,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 536,518 shares. Southeast Asset, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,910 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Capital Management holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 76,640 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.81% or 85,645 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 8,628 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 3,555 shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 13,478 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 51 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,815 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.05% or 173,006 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Com invested in 0.17% or 6,100 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 63,301 shares to 108,567 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.