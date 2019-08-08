Academy Capital Management Cut Its Comcast Cl (CMCSA) Stake; Atria Investments Has Lowered Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Holding

Atria Investments Llc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 31.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,911 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 23,908 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 34,819 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 44,641 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,122 shares as Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 365,759 shares with $14.62 million value, down from 378,881 last quarter. Comcast Corp Cl now has $191.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 993,540 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability holds 23,353 shares. Needham Limited Company holds 315,000 shares. Cambridge stated it has 6,992 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management holds 18,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 24,493 shares. Allen Lc reported 0.43% stake. First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 503,221 shares. Rockland Tru invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has 23.96 million shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,478 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 317,565 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 82,810 shares. 264,046 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.85 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19.

Atria Investments Llc increased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 21,267 shares to 64,616 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr stake by 4,349 shares and now owns 15,977 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ls Invest Ltd accumulated 3,825 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 179,256 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1,500 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 41,760 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 0.83% or 76,700 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 29,104 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 18,024 shares. 23,908 are owned by Atria Invests Limited Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 5,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.64M for 7.20 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.