Academy Capital Management Cut By $580,272 Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Phocas Financial Lowered Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 23,086 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 215,571 shares with $4.94M value, down from 238,657 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 375,837 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO)

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,198 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 171,842 shares with $45.46M value, down from 174,040 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $267.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $263.69. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 32.63 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 15.97% above currents $263.69 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $31000 target. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $27800 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Raymond James maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Field & Main Financial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 160 shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 3.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 168,905 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 1,602 shares. Main Street Lc stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,065 shares. Cryder Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 252,300 shares. Investment House holds 0.47% or 17,022 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Limited stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Burney invested in 1.28% or 79,865 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 211,677 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,646 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cordasco accumulated 0.01% or 48 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc stake by 53,570 shares to 275,788 valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 15,259 shares and now owns 106,363 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 13.64% above currents $16.94 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 30 report.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.45M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 10,594 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 13,454 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 54,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 987,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 48,488 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.02% or 38,628 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 2,432 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 4.00M shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Select Equity Group LP has 1.29M shares. 2.94M were reported by Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Com. Td Limited Liability Corporation reported 5 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 100,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading At A 29% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.