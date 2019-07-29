Academy Capital Management Boosted Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding By $6.36 Million; Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Sellers Decreased By 10.34% Their Shorts

Academy Capital Management Inc increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 53.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc acquired 33,641 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 96,456 shares with $18.32 million value, up from 62,815 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $968.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 10.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) had a decrease of 10.34% in short interest. RNN’s SI was 1.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.34% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 1 days are for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s short sellers to cover RNN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 34,403 shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) has declined 79.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNN News: 07/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MAY 4, 2018, HAD $19.3 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: Two Drugs Can Be Given in Combination at Highest Recommended Doses for Both Agents; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 12/03/2018 Rexahn Pharm: 2017 Net Loss $25.3M; 12/03/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: 2017 Loss $0.92 Per Shr; 07/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS INTO MID-2019; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNN); 26/04/2018 – Rexahn to Present Clinical Data at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $21.06 million. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.