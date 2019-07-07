Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

As Business Services businesses, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.99 N/A -2.10 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acacia Research Corporation and Stantec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -47.3% -41.5% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Stantec Inc. on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acacia Research Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Stantec Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stantec Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of Acacia Research Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Stantec Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.32% 0.32% -1.25% -1.56% -17.11% 5.7% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation has weaker performance than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acacia Research Corporation.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.