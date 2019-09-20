Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Both Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.86 N/A -1.56 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.03 118.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acacia Research Corporation and PFSweb Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acacia Research Corporation and PFSweb Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Acacia Research Corporation’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. PFSweb Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor PFSweb Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Acacia Research Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acacia Research Corporation and PFSweb Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 80.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of Acacia Research Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares. Comparatively, PFSweb Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation was less bearish than PFSweb Inc.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acacia Research Corporation.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.