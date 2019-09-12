Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 2.05 N/A -1.56 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.63 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acacia Research Corporation and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acacia Research Corporation and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation. Its rival Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of Acacia Research Corporation shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. 0.6% are Acacia Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance while Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acacia Research Corporation.