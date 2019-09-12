Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acacia Research Corporation
|3
|2.05
|N/A
|-1.56
|0.00
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|2
|9.63
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acacia Research Corporation and Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Acacia Research Corporation and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.00%
|-38.3%
|-33.9%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.
Liquidity
6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation. Its rival Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66% of Acacia Research Corporation shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. 0.6% are Acacia Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.36%
|-3.79%
|-11.71%
|-7.92%
|-24.59%
|-6.38%
|Marathon Patent Group Inc.
|-3.24%
|-21.13%
|-26.15%
|49.29%
|-53.76%
|44.26%
For the past year Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance while Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance.
Summary
Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acacia Research Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.