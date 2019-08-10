Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.30% -33.90% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend while Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Acacia Research Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Acacia Research Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Acacia Research Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.