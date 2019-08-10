Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
66% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.00%
|-38.30%
|-33.90%
|Industry Average
|13.34%
|32.60%
|7.76%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acacia Research Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|156.74M
|1.18B
|43.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.97
|2.74
|2.59
As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acacia Research Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.36%
|-3.79%
|-11.71%
|-7.92%
|-24.59%
|-6.38%
|Industry Average
|4.46%
|8.12%
|15.24%
|34.70%
|39.86%
|42.63%
For the past year Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend while Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Acacia Research Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.68 shows that Acacia Research Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Acacia Research Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Acacia Research Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Acacia Research Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.