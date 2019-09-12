Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Contrasting side by side

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 2.05 N/A -1.56 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.64 N/A 0.09 5.22

Demonstrates Acacia Research Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acacia Research Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Document Security Systems Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Document Security Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Research Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 2.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.