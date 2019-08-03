Acacia Research (ACTG) Reaches $3.06 After 3.00% Up Move; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

The stock of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 132,608 shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 24.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 20/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH HOLDERS SIDUS, BLR NOMINATE 2 TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Sidus Believes Incumbent Acacia Research Board Members Must Be Held Accountable; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research Corp Issues Letter to Stockholders; 24/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH SAYS SIDUS/BLR REJECTED OFFER OF ONE BOARD SEAT; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA TO REVIEW & CONSIDER DIRECTOR NOMINATES BY SIDUS & BLR; 30/05/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Presentation Outlining Egregious Value Destruction and Corporate Governance Abuses at Acacia Research Corporation; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA: ESTABLISHED A STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE; 29/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – ALFRED TOBIA TURNED DOWN CO’S OFFER TO PUT HIM ONTO CO’S BOARD; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – ESTABLISHED A STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE AND “HAS ENGAGED A CONSULTANT WITH SUBSTANTIAL EXPERIENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INVESTING”; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Research Was Down 6.4% Falling the Most in 2018The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $153.20M company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACTG worth $4.60M more.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 1387.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 28,299 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 30,338 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 2,039 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $49.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.74 million shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.99 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, February 5. 18,651 shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM, worth $2.57M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corp invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 101,539 shares. Lynch & Associate In invested in 15,573 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has 0.52% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,200 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.12% or 7,860 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,629 shares. Finemark Bancorp Trust holds 0.03% or 3,284 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 28,965 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 94,121 shares. 2,829 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Limited Com. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,302 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Nj has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Trust Communication Of Virginia Va stated it has 3,130 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Sell”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Acacia Research Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 1.34% more from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 28,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 43,944 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 1.37M shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) or 557,809 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0% or 19,963 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Tudor Et Al owns 22,312 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 742 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 193,138 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 21,411 shares. State Street owns 911,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,900 shares.

More notable recent Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acacia Research to Release Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immersion Corporation: Activist Shareholders Circling The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acacia Research: A ‘What If’ Musing – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acacia Research: Insider Purchasing Signals Short-Term Trading Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,006 activity. Booth Marc W. bought $31,006 worth of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) on Friday, March 15.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $153.20 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.