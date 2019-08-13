Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

We are contrasting Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 54 6.32 N/A 0.47 142.31 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.95 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acacia Communications Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Extreme Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acacia Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $54.17, and a -15.87% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Comparatively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.