Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Reaches $48.43 After 9.00% Down Move; KONAMI HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (KNAMF) Shorts Increased By 3.09%

The stock of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 250,101 shares traded. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has risen 54.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIA News: 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.10; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications: Commerce Dept Order Bans U.S. Cos From Selling Software, Technology to ZTE Corp; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Commun Provides Update on U.S. Department of Commerce ZTE Statement; 18/04/2018 – Cramer: Investors should've seen Acacia Communications' collapse coming; 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications: 2Q Outlook Assumes No Rev Contribution From ZTE After Effective Date of ZTE Denial Order; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China's ZTE; 03/05/2018 – ACIA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO 15C, EST. EPS 9.9C; 09/03/2018 Acacia Communications Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Acacia Communications Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus

KONAMI HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNAMF) had an increase of 3.09% in short interest. KNAMF’s SI was 754,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.09% from 732,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7549 days are for KONAMI HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KNAMF)’s short sellers to cover KNAMF’s short positions. It closed at $45.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. It currently has negative earnings. The Digital Entertainment segment makes and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

More notable recent Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Acacia Communications, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIA) 1.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACIA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acacia (ACIA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acacia Communications had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) rating on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $50.5 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 27.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, makes, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It has a 96.47 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers.