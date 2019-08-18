Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Contrasting side by side

Both Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 54 6.28 N/A 0.47 142.31 Viasat Inc. 82 2.18 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acacia Communications Inc. and Viasat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Viasat Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viasat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and Viasat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Acacia Communications Inc.’s average price target is $54.17, while its potential downside is -15.32%. Competitively the average price target of Viasat Inc. is $79.5, which is potential 3.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Viasat Inc. looks more robust than Acacia Communications Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares. 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viasat Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Viasat Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.