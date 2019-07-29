Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) Comparison side by side

Both Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 52 7.17 N/A 0.47 112.18 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acacia Communications Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acacia Communications Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acacia Communications Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Acacia Communications Inc. is $54.17, with potential downside of -16.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. was more bullish than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.