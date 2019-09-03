Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Contrasting side by side

Since Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.18 N/A 0.47 142.31 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.56 N/A 0.70 22.07

Table 1 demonstrates Acacia Communications Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Communications Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Acacia Communications Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pointer Telocation Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Pointer Telocation Ltd. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Acacia Communications Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Acacia Communications Inc. has a -11.21% downside potential and a consensus price target of $56. Competitively the average price target of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is $15, which is potential 2.04% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Pointer Telocation Ltd. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares. Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.6%. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has 18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.