Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Contrasting side by side

Both Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 53 7.34 N/A 0.47 142.31 Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -23.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acacia Communications Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Maxar Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acacia Communications Inc.’s downside potential is -18.72% at a $54.17 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.