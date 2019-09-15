Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acacia Communications Inc. has 79.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Acacia Communications Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.10% 3.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Acacia Communications Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. N/A 57 142.31 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Acacia Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acacia Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Communications Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Acacia Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Acacia Communications Inc.’s peers.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.