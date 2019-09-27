Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Comparing side by side

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.09 35.36M 0.47 142.31 Infinera Corporation 5 -0.42 154.10M -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 55,224,113.70% 4.1% 3.4% Infinera Corporation 3,027,504,911.59% -46.5% -22.3%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Acacia Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $56, and a -12.43% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Infinera Corporation is $6, which is potential 9.89% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Infinera Corporation seems more appealing than Acacia Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acacia Communications Inc. and Infinera Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 83.8%. Insiders held roughly 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Infinera Corporation.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.