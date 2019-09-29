Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.06 35.36M 0.47 142.31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 14 1.00 1.30B 1.01 14.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Communications Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Acacia Communications Inc. is presently more expensive than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acacia Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 55,224,113.70% 4.1% 3.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 9,285,714,285.71% 1.4% 0.5%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Acacia Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20

Acacia Communications Inc.’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 5.25%. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s average price target is $15.2, while its potential upside is 1.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acacia Communications Inc. seems more appealing than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. was more bullish than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 9 of the 15 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.