Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Comparing side by side

Both Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.10 N/A 0.47 142.31 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acacia Communications Inc. has a -11.18% downside potential and an average price target of $56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 81.9% respectively. Insiders held 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.