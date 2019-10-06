Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.11 35.36M 0.47 142.31 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 11 1.15 159.08M 0.49 29.08

Table 1 demonstrates Acacia Communications Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Communications Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CommScope Holding Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 55,146,600.12% 4.1% 3.4% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 1,392,994,746.06% 6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Communications Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acacia Communications Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acacia Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.06% and an $68 average price target. CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 81.98% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, CommScope Holding Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 99.8% respectively. 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Acacia Communications Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.