Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Comparing side by side

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 54 6.28 N/A 0.47 142.31 Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.36 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Casa Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acacia Communications Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Casa Systems Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Acacia Communications Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.17, while its potential downside is -15.32%. Meanwhile, Casa Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 62.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Casa Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. About 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Casa Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats Casa Systems Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.