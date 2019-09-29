AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 438,387,949.56% 13.7% 11.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,777,683.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year AC Immune SA was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AC Immune SA beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.