AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We will be comparing the differences between AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Histogenics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AC Immune SA. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AC Immune SA’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders are 51.67%. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Histogenics Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.