AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AC Immune SA and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AC Immune SA and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 28.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AC Immune SA and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 50%. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.