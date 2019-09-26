AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see AC Immune SA and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AC Immune SA and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.