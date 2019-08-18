AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.74 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AC Immune SA and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AC Immune SA. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. AC Immune SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AC Immune SA and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.