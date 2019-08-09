AC Immune SA (ACIU) Reaches $5.48 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 12. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $110 Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $155 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 75,600 shares traded. AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has declined 39.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIU News: 05/04/2018 – AC IMMUNE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF TAU SMALL MOLECULES FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces the Selection of Tau Small Molecules for Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s disease; 23/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 30/04/2018 – AC Immune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 25/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 20/03/2018 – AC Immune reports full-year 2017 financial results – successful first year as a public company; 15/03/2018 AC Immune prepares for a first in human study of a promising positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for Parkinson’s disease; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Adj Loss/Shr CHF0.19; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Loss/Shr CHF0.20; 27/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders MeetingThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $380.12M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $5.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACIU worth $26.61 million more.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company has market cap of $380.12 million. The Company’s SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s , ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies.

Analysts await AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by AC Immune SA for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.38% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 2.04M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL