AC Immune SA (ACIU) EPS Estimated At $-0.15; First Trust Advisors LP Boosted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 33.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 254,625 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $16.89M value, up from 768,752 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.20M shares traded or 59.84% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $0.84 EPS previously, AC Immune SA’s analysts see -117.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 108,722 shares traded. AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has declined 47.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIU News: 05/04/2018 – AC IMMUNE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF TAU SMALL MOLECULES FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Loss/Shr CHF0.20; 20/03/2018 – AC Immune reports full-year 2017 financial results – successful first year as a public company; 30/04/2018 – AC Immune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 05/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces the Selection of Tau Small Molecules for Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s disease; 27/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 15/03/2018 AC Immune prepares for a first in human study of a promising positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for Parkinson’s disease; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Adj Loss/Shr CHF0.19; 23/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 25/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company has market cap of $397.94 million. The Company’s SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's , Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Myokardia Inc stake by 15,091 shares to 14,474 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) stake by 27,001 shares and now owns 35,589 shares. Onespan Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,930 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 1.06M shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 2.14 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 31,016 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.08% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.11M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 25,250 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). White Pine Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Scout Invs stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 21,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 550,018 shares. Miller Howard New York stated it has 0.5% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Goelzer Mngmt Inc has 283,741 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.