AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00

Demonstrates AC Immune SA and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AC Immune SA and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AC Immune SA and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 11.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders are 51.67%. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.