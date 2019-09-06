AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AC Immune SA and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AC Immune SA and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 33.9%. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year AC Immune SA was less bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Vical Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.