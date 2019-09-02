AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AC Immune SA and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA beats Vaxart Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.