AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Synlogic Inc. 8 63.61 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates AC Immune SA and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AC Immune SA and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 82.8%. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.