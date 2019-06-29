AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

Since AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 33.20 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AC Immune SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 49.28% and its consensus price target is $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.