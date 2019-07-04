AC Immune SA (ACIU) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AC Immune SA and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.